BRIEF-General Dynamics reports Q4 earnings per share of $2.62

Jan 27 (Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp :

* General Dynamics reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $2.62 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* General Dynamics Corp - General Dynamics' total backlog at end of 2016 was $59.8 billion

* General Dynamics Corp - total potential contract value, sum of all backlog components, was $84.8 billion at end of year

* General Dynamics Corp says company-wide operating margin was 13.6 percent for Q4, 30 basis points higher than fourth-quarter 2015 margin

* General Dynamics Corp qtrly revenue $8,233 million versus $7,809 million

* Q4 revenue view $8.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S