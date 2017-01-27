FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-General Dynamics reports Q4 earnings per share of $2.62
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 27, 2017 / 12:56 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-General Dynamics reports Q4 earnings per share of $2.62

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp :

* General Dynamics reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $2.62 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* General Dynamics Corp - General Dynamics' total backlog at end of 2016 was $59.8 billion

* General Dynamics Corp - general dynamics' total backlog at end of 2016 was $59.8 billion

* General Dynamics Corp - total potential contract value, sum of all backlog components, was $84.8 billion at end of year

* General Dynamics Corp says company-wide operating margin was 13.6 percent for Q4, 30 basis points higher than fourth-quarter 2015 margin

* General Dynamics Corp qtrly revenue $8,233 million versus $7,809 million

* Q4 revenue view $8.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.