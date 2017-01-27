FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Abbvie Inc reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.85
#Market News
January 27, 2017 / 12:57 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Abbvie Inc reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.85

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc :

* Abbvie reports full-year and fourth-quarter 2016 financial results

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.85

* Q4 revenue $6.796 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.91 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.44 to $5.54

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $4.55 to $4.65

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.20

* Abbvie Inc qtrly total Humira sales $4,292 million versus $3,717 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Abbvie Inc - 2017 adjusted diluted EPS guidance excludes $0.89 per share of intangible asset amortization expense and other specified items

* Abbvie qtrly worldwide adjusted net revenues of $6.784 billion increased 6.9 percent, excluding 0.2 percent unfavorable impact from foreign exchange rate fluctuations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

