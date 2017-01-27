FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 27, 2017 / 1:11 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Virtus Investment partners prices public offerings of common stock and mandatory convertible preferred stock in connection with pending acquisition of Ridgeworth Investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Virtus Investment Partners Inc

* Virtus Investment partners prices public offerings of common stock and mandatory convertible preferred stock in connection with pending acquisition of Ridgeworth Investments

* Virtus Investment Partners Inc says gross proceeds from offerings will be approximately $200 million

* Virtus Investment Partners says priced offerings, consisting of 910,000 shares of its common stock at a price to public of $110.00/share

* Virtus Investment Partners says has priced offerings consisting of 1 million shares of 7.25% mandatory convertible preferred stock at $100.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

