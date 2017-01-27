BRIEF-Gentex reports Q4 earnings per share $1.19

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Gentex Corp

* Gentex reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $1.19

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales $419.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $443.3 million

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures $115 - $130 million

* Gentex Corp sees 2017 gross margin 39.0 pct - 40.0 pct

* Currently expects 2018 revenue growth of approximately 6 - 10 pct above 2017 revenue estimates

* Gentex Corp sees 2017 revenue $1.78 billion - $1.85 billion

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.32, revenue view $1.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gentex Corp - as of December 31, 2016, company has 6.7 million shares remaining available for repurchase in plan