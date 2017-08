Jan 27 (Reuters) - Stonegate Mortgage Corp :

* Home Point Financial to acquire Stonegate Mortgage corporation

* Stonegate Mortgage Corp - deal for approximately $211 million

* Stonegate Mortgage Corp says under terms of agreement, stonegate mortgage's stockholders will receive $8.00 per share

* Stonegate Mortgage - board unanimously approved transaction following a comprehensive review of transaction and strategic alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: