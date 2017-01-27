FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Harris Corp to sell its government it services business to Veritas Capital for $690 mln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 27, 2017 / 1:56 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Harris Corp to sell its government it services business to Veritas Capital for $690 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Harris Corp

* Harris corporation to sell its government it services business to veritas capital for $690 million

* Harris corp - harris' air traffic management franchise, primarily serving faa, is not part of divestiture and will remain with harris

* Harris corp - expects to benefit from use of cash proceeds and restructuring related to divestitures

* Harris corp - harris' air traffic management business will now operate as part of company's electronic systems segment

* Harris - as a result, harris will have three business segments with no changes to its communication systems or space and intelligence systems segments

* Harris -to benefit from cash proceeds,restructuring actions resulting in fiscal 2018 net dilution in range of $0.10-$0.15 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.