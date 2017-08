BRIEF-Franklin Resources Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $0.77

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Franklin Resources Inc :

* Franklin Resources Inc announces first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.77

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Franklin Resources Inc says qtrly operating revenues $ 1,560.8 million versus. $1,758.0 million last year

* Total assets under management were $720.0 billion at December 31, 2016, down $13.3 billion during quarter

* Franklin Resources -impact of rising rates during quarter felt across geographies and sectors, contributed to shifts in market leadership in number of areas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: