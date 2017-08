Jan 27 (Reuters) - RF Industries Ltd :

* RF Industries reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.34

* Q4 sales $8.1 million versus $8.7 million

* RF Industries - "we anticipate that our on-going efforts to reduce expenses should result in annual savings of approximately $750,000 for coming fiscal year"