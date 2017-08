Jan 27 (Reuters) - Dundee Acquisition Ltd :

* Dundee Acquisition Ltd. shareholders approve qualifying acquisition

* Dundee Acquisition Ltd - DAQ currently intends to review its strategic alternatives, including working with CHC Student Housing Corp.

* Dundee Acquisition Ltd- 81.16% of DAQ shares voted in favour to approve daq's business combination with CHC Student Housing Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: