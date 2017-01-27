FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-American Superconductor sees Q3 2016 revenue $26-$27 mln
January 27, 2017 / 9:32 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-American Superconductor sees Q3 2016 revenue $26-$27 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - American Superconductor Corp

* AMSC announces preliminary third quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $26 million to $27 million

* For Q3 of fiscal year 2016, AMSC expects its revenues to be in range of $26 - $27 million

* Revenues are expected to increase in both wind and grid segments in third fiscal quarter compared to same quarter a year ago

* Revenues are expected to increase in both wind and grid segments in Q3 compared to same quarter a year ago

* For Q3 co expects its net loss to be in range of $2.5 - $3.0 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.52, revenue view $23.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Entered into market issuance sales agreement with FBR capital markets to sell $10.0 million of shares through FBR

* Proceeds from atm are expected to be used to fund growth initiatives in company's grid segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

