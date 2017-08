Jan 27 (Reuters) - Voxeljet Ag

* VOXELJET AG ISSUES FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2017

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE EUR 26 MILLION TO EUR 28 MILLION

* EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL-TO-POSITIVE IN 2017

* SEES FY GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOVE 40%

* SEES FY CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE PROJECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF 8.0 MILLION TO 9.0 MILLION EUROS