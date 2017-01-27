BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Canada -

* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid

* To enter agreement with a third party to repurchase shares that will take place between February 1, 2017 and March 31, 2017

* RBC will enter into an agreement with a third party to repurchase a maximum of 14.2 million common shares

* Repurchase program will form part of RBC's normal course issuer bid for up to 20 million common shares announced on May 26, 2016