7 months ago
BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
#Market News
January 27, 2017 / 11:18 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Canada -

* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid

* To enter agreement with a third party to repurchase shares that will take place between February 1, 2017 and March 31, 2017

* RBC will enter into an agreement with a third party to repurchase a maximum of 14.2 million common shares

* Repurchase program will form part of RBC's normal course issuer bid for up to 20 million common shares announced on May 26, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

