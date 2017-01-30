FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2017 / 12:50 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Astellas and Ironwood report positive top-line results from phase III Linaclotide trial in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Astellas Pharma Inc :

* Astellas and Ironwood report positive top-line results from phase III Linaclotide trial for patients with chronic constipation conducted in Japan

* Says Linaclotide is approved in Japan as first prescription treatment for adults with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation

* Says patients in phase III cc trial in Japan continue to receive open-label Linaclotide for an additional 52 weeks

* Astellas Pharma -top-line trial results indicate that linaclotide-treated patients showed statistically significant improvement compared to placebo-treated patients

* Says most common adverse event reported in this trial was diarrhea Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

