7 months ago
BRIEF-IHS Markit modifies share repurchase authorization
January 30, 2017 / 11:39 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-IHS Markit modifies share repurchase authorization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - IHS Markit Ltd :

* IHS Markit modifies share repurchase authorization

* IHS Markit Ltd - increases size of authorization; extends through may 2018

* IHS Markit - board to increase size of co's August 2016 share repurchase authorization from up to $1.5 billion to up to $2.25 billion of IHS Markit shares

* Board agreed to extend termination date of co's August 2016 share repurchse authorization from Nov 30, 2017 to may 31, 2018

* IHS Markit - modified share repurchase authorization will be funded using co's existing cash or through incurrence of short- or long-term indebtedness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

