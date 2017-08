Jan 30 (Reuters) - Dorian Lpg Ltd

* Dorian LPG LTD. Announces third quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.36

* Q3 earnings per share $0.09

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $35.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $33.4 million

* Daily time charter equivalent rate for co's fleet was $17,796 for three months ended december 31, 2016