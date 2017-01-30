FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Orvana provides operational update on Don Mario's CIL project
#Market News
January 30, 2017 / 11:42 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Orvana provides operational update on Don Mario's CIL project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Orvana Minerals Corp

* Orvana provides operational update on Don Mario’s CIL project

* Orvana Minerals Corp says re-commissioning of carbon-in-leach circuit ( “CIL project”) at company’s Don Mario mine is near completion

* Orvana Minerals Corp says total capital costs for CIL project are expected to be in line with capital cost estimate commissioned by company in 2016

* Anticipates CIL circuit will deliver substantially higher average gold recoveries of about 80 pct compared to current average gold recoveries

* Expected increase in gold ounces produced will positively impact unitary cash costs and provide free cash flow in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

