7 months ago
BRIEF-Keysight and Ixia to combine to accelerate growth and create a powerful innovation engine
January 30, 2017 / 12:02 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Keysight and Ixia to combine to accelerate growth and create a powerful innovation engine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Keysight Technologies Inc

* Keysight and Ixia to combine to accelerate growth and create a powerful innovation engine

* Keysight Technologies Inc says transaction expected to be immediately accretive

* Keysight Technologies Inc says deal for approximately $1.6 billion

* Keysight Technologies Inc under terms of agreement, Ixia shareholders will receive $19.65 per share in cash

* Keysight Technologies Inc sees annual cost synergies of $60 million from deal, of which $50 million is expected to be achieved within 24 months

* Keysight Technologies Inc says revenue synergies are expected to be in excess of $50 million by year three and $100 million by year five from deal

* Keysight Technologies Inc says entered voting agreements with Errol Ginsberg, chairman of board of Ixia, Katelia Capital Group, collective owners of about 23% of Ixia's stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

