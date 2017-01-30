BRIEF-Keysight and Ixia to combine to accelerate growth and create a powerful innovation engine

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Keysight Technologies Inc

* Keysight and Ixia to combine to accelerate growth and create a powerful innovation engine

* Keysight Technologies Inc says transaction expected to be immediately accretive

* Keysight Technologies Inc says deal for approximately $1.6 billion

* Keysight Technologies Inc under terms of agreement, Ixia shareholders will receive $19.65 per share in cash

* Keysight Technologies Inc sees annual cost synergies of $60 million from deal, of which $50 million is expected to be achieved within 24 months

* Keysight Technologies Inc says revenue synergies are expected to be in excess of $50 million by year three and $100 million by year five from deal

* Keysight Technologies Inc says entered voting agreements with Errol Ginsberg, chairman of board of Ixia, Katelia Capital Group, collective owners of about 23% of Ixia's stock