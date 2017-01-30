FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alliance Resource Partners LP reports Q4 revenue $527.4 million
January 30, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Alliance Resource Partners LP reports Q4 revenue $527.4 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Alliance Resource Partners LP

* Alliance Resource Partners LP reports strong financial and operating results, including increased quarterly and annual net income and EBITDA; maintains quarterly cash distribution of $0.4375 per unit; and provides initial 2017 guidance

* Quarterly revenue $527.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share $1.30

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alliance Resource Partners LP says total 2017 capital expenditures for ARLP's operating activities are estimated in a range of $145.0 million to $165.0 million

* Alliance Resource Partners LP says during 2017, coal production is currently estimated in a range of 37.9 million to 38.9 million tons

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.84, revenue view $517.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alliance Resource Partners LP says ARLP is estimating 2017 revenues, excluding transportation revenues, in a range of $1.71 billion to $1.78 billion

* Alliance Resource Partners LP sees 2017 net income in a range of $250.0 million to $315.0 million; sees 2017 EBITDA in a range of $550.0 million to $615.0 million

* FY2017 revenue view $1.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

