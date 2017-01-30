FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Engility launches seeks to reprice $195 mln current principal outstanding B1 term loan maturing in 2020
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
War in Afghanistan
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2017 / 12:52 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Engility launches seeks to reprice $195 mln current principal outstanding B1 term loan maturing in 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Engility Holdings Inc

* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale

* Engility Holdings Inc - seeking to reprice its $195 million current principal outstanding B1 term loan maturing in 2020

* Engility Holdings Inc- company announced that it is reiterating its 2016 revenue, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow guidance

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.60, revenue view $2.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Engility Holdings Inc - seeking to reprice its $608 million current principal outstanding B2 term loan maturing in 2023

* Engility Holdings Inc- company anticipates repricing transaction will be completed in February 2017

* Engility Holdings Inc- it has made total principal payments of approximately $37 million since end of Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.