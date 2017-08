Jan 30 (Reuters) - Navistar International Corp

* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan

* Navistar International -co, Navistar Inc seeking to reprice unit's existing about $1.0 billion senior secured term loan under senior secured term loan credit facility

* Says anticipates that repricing will be completed within next ten days