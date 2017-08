Jan 30 (Reuters) - Mercer International Inc :

* Mercer International Inc announces plans to issue $225 million of senior notes in private offering and the conditional redemption of all outstanding 7.000% senior notes due 2019

* Mercer International - net proceeds of offering will be used to redeem all of Co's currently outstanding 7.000% senior notes due 2019