7 months ago
BRIEF-AMG reports Q4 earnings per share $2.67
January 30, 2017 / 1:53 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-AMG reports Q4 earnings per share $2.67

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Affiliated Managers Group Inc :

* AMG reports financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $2.67

* Q4 earnings per share view $3.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $550.3 million

* Affiliated Managers Group Inc - company initiates quarterly cash dividend

* Affiliated Managers Group Inc- AMG's aggregate assets under management were approximately $727 billion at December 31, 2016

* Affiliated Managers Group Inc says economic EPS of $3.80 for Q4

* Q4 revenue view $563.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Affiliated managers group inc says for q4 of 2016, revenue was $550.3 million, compared to $589.8 million for same period of 2015

* Affiliated Managers-given post-election expectations for regulatory reform,economic growth,"high-conviction" active managers can outperform passive products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

