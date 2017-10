Jan 30 (Reuters) - IPG Photonics Corp :

* IPG photonics reports preliminary fourth quarter 2016 financial results in advance of photonics west conference

* Sees Q4 revenue about $280 million

* IPG Photonics Corp sees Q4 earnings per share $1.39 to $1.42

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.25, revenue view $263.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S