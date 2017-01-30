FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aspen provides update on actions to improve returns, reduce volatility in its insurance segment
January 30, 2017 / 1:42 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Aspen provides update on actions to improve returns, reduce volatility in its insurance segment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd :

* Aspen provides update on actions to improve returns and reduce volatility in its insurance segment

* Aspen insurance holdings ltd says reinsurance segment is expected to record underwriting income of approximately $10 million in Q4 of 2016

* Aspen insurance holdings ltd - reinsurance segment is expected to record underwriting income of approximately $10 million in Q4 of 2016

* Aspen insurance holdings ltd - in total, group expects a loss ratio of approximately 63% and an expense ratio of approximately 44% in Q4 of 2016

* Reinsurance segment is expected to record underwriting income of approximately $10 million in Q4 of 2016

* Aspen insurance holdings ltd - "financial markets were impacted by movements in yield curve in Q4 of 2016"

* Aspen insurance holdings ltd - results for Q4 reflect an increase of approximately $15 million in catastrophe losses

* Aspen insurance is expected to record an underwriting loss of approximately $30 million in Q4 of 2016

* Aspen insurance holdings ltd - aspen expects to record a diluted book value per share of approximately $46.70 as at December 31, 2016

