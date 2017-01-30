FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2017 / 1:37 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Fairfax announces cash tender offer for senior notes by way of modified dutch auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd :

* Fairfax announces cash tender offer for senior notes by way of modified dutch auction

* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - commencement of cash tender offers to purchase a targeted aggregate principal amount of notes of up to C$250 million

* Fairfax Financial - tender offers to buy notes of up to c$250 million consisting of outstanding 7.50pct senior notes due 2019 , 7.25pct senior notes due 2020

* Fairfax Financial - tender offers to buy notes of up to C$250 million also consisting of outstanding 6.40cpct senior notes due 2021

* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - offers will expire at 5:00 p.m. (toronto time) on Feb. 23, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

