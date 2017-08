Jan 30 (Reuters) - Digital Ally Inc

* American Medical Response awards Digital Ally the largest commercial order in its history

* Digital Ally says American Medical Response's initial order for deployment during 2017 includes approximately 1,550 three-camera DVM-250 systems

* Digital Ally Inc says shipments will begin immediately

* American Medical Response's initial order represents 2017 revenues approximating $2 million