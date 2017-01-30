FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tronc Inc sees FY 2016 revenue $1.61 billion
January 30, 2017 / 1:43 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Tronc Inc sees FY 2016 revenue $1.61 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Tronc Inc :

* Tronc Inc reports updated 2016 full year guidance and announces 2017 full year guidance

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.57 billion to $1.6 billion

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.61 billion

* 2016 adjusted ebitda guidance updated to $180.5 million from a range of $172 to $177 million

* FY2016 revenue view $1.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $1.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance at a range of $185 to $195 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

