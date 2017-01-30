FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2017 / 2:52 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Social Reality sees FY17 expects total revenues to be between $45 mln and $50 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Social Reality Inc :

* Social Reality reports preliminary unaudited operating results for fourth quarter and full year 2016

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $45 million to $50 million

* Social Reality Inc- for 2017, management expects total revenues to be between $45 million and $50 million

* Social Reality Inc- for 2017 management expects adjusted ebitda to be between $2 million and $5 million

* Social Reality Inc qtrly unaudited gross revenue of $11.5 million representing a 41pct increase over Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

