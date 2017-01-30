FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Fitbit to cut 6 percent of its workforce
January 30, 2017 / 2:54 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Fitbit to cut 6 percent of its workforce

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Fitbit Inc :

* Fitbit announces preliminary fourth quarter 2016 results

* Sees Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.51 to $0.56

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $572 million to $580 million

* Sees fy revenue up about 17 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion

* Says cutting workforce by about 6 percent

* Says cutting about 110 jobs

* Fitbit Inc says for full-year 2016, fitbit expects annual revenue growth to be approximately 17pct from previous forecasted growth of 25pct to 26pct

* Says expects to report 6.5 million devices sold and revenue for Q4 of 2016 to be in range of $572 million to $580 million

* Fitbit Inc - cost of reorganization efforts is expected to be approximately $4 million to be recorded in q1 of 2017

* Fitbit Inc - targeting a reduction in 2016 exit operating expense run rate of approximately $200 million, to approximately $850 million for 2017

* Fitbit Inc sees 2017 preliminary non-gaap free cash flow guidance of approximately negative $50 to $100 million

* Fitbit Inc sees preliminary 2017 long-term non-gaap gross margin of approximately 45% versus previous 50% target

* Says for full-year 2016, fitbit expects to earn approximately $32 million in non-gaap free cash flow

* Fitbit Inc - expects a challenging year over year comparison in first half of 2017

* Fitbit - fitbit's two co-founders, ceo james park and chief technology officer eric friedman have announced intention to reduce their 2017 salary to $1

* Sees one-time write downs of tooling equipment and component inventory of approximately $68 million in quarter

* Fitbit Inc - "will take action to reset performance incentives"

* Fitbit - challenging year over year comparison in h1 2017 given that new product introductions represented 52% of revenue in first half of 2016

* Fitbit Inc - "experienced softer-than-expected holiday demand for trackers in our most mature markets, especially during black friday"

* Fitbit Inc - "continued to grow rapidly in select markets like emea, where revenue grew 58% during q4"

* Fitbit Inc - "expects stabilization in financial performance in second half of 2017"

* Fitbit - to seek stockholder approval for program for certain employees to relinquish out-of-money options in return for fewer restricted stock units

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.64, revenue view $2.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $736.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fitbit Inc - expects minimal dilution from program for employees to relinquish out-of-money options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

