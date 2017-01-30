FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cbl & Associates Properties acquires five sears stores for future redevelopment through sale-leaseback
#Market News
January 30, 2017 / 2:57 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Cbl & Associates Properties acquires five sears stores for future redevelopment through sale-leaseback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - CBL & Associates Properties Inc :

* CBL & Associates Properties Inc acquires five sears stores for future redevelopment through sale-leaseback

* Cbl & Associates Properties Inc - deal for $72.5 million.

* Under terms of leases, cbl will receive aggregate initial base rent of approximately $5.075 million

* Cbl & Associates Properties - under terms of leases, sears is responsible for paying common area maintenance charges, taxes, insurance and utilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

