Jan 30 (Reuters) - Crown Castle International Corp

* Crown castle announces proposed offering of senior notes

* Crown castle international corp - commencing a public offering of senior notes due 2027

* Crown castle international-to use proceeds from offering to repay portion of outstanding borrowings under co's senior unsecured revolving credit facility