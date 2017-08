Jan 30 (Reuters) - Woodward Inc :

* Woodward authorizes stock repurchase program

* New program is scheduled to expire in November 2019

* Woodward Inc says directors has authorized a new stock repurchase program, under which up to $500 million in Woodward shares may be purchased