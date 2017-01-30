FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Taylor Morrison reports Q4 revenue of $1.2 bln and EPS of $0.63
January 30, 2017 / 9:23 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Taylor Morrison reports Q4 revenue of $1.2 bln and EPS of $0.63

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Taylor Morrison Home Corp

* Taylor Morrison reports fourth quarter revenue of $1.2 billion and earnings per share of $0.63

* Q4 earnings per share $0.63

* Q4 revenue $1.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.08 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share $0.63 from continuing operations

* Taylor Morrison Home Corp - Q1 2017 home closings are expected to be between 1,500 to 1,600

* Taylor Morrison Home Corp - Full year 2017 home closings are expected to be between 7,500 and 8,000

* Taylor Morrison Home Corp - Q1 2017 average active community count is expected to be generally flat sequentially from Q4 2016

* Taylor Morrison Home Corp - Full year 2017 average active community count is expected to be generally flat relative to 2016

* Taylor Morrison Home Corp qtrly home closings were 2,425, a 17% increase from prior year quarter

* Taylor Morrison Home Corp qtrly net sales orders were 1,701, an 18% increase from prior year quarter

* Taylor Morrison Home - Homebuilding inventories were $3.0 billion at end of 2016, including 3,920 homes in inventory, compared to 3,851 homes last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

