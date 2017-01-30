FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2017 / 9:24 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Rambus reports Q4 loss per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Rambus Inc

* Rambus reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.16

* Q4 loss per share $0.03

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $93 million to $98 million

* Sees Q1 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.13 to $0.17

* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.02 to $0.06

* Q4 revenue $97.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $96 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rambus Inc - for Q1 of 2017, company expects revenue to be between $93 million and $98 million

* Rambus Inc - Sees Q1 2017 expects operating costs and expenses to be between $85 million and $88 million

* Q1 revenue view $95.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rambus Inc- Sees Q1 2017 expects non-GAAP operating costs and expenses to be between $67 million and $70 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

