Jan 30 (Reuters) - Intersil Corp

* Intersil Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.14

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.19

* Q4 revenue $139.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $136 million

* Intersil Corp - will not be holding a Q4 results conference call or providing guidance for Q1 of 2017 given pending acquisition by Renesas