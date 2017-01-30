FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Advanced Energy reports Q4 GAAP EPS $1.01 from continuing operations
January 30, 2017 / 9:30 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Advanced Energy reports Q4 GAAP EPS $1.01 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Advanced Energy Industries Inc

* Advanced Energy announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.06 from continuing operations

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.01 from continuing operations

* Q4 sales $135.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $131.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 revenues $141 million - $151 million

* Sees Q1 non-GAAP EPS from continuing operations $0.90 - $1.00

* Sees Q1 non-GAAP operating margins from continuing operations 29% - 31%

* Sees Q1 GAAP EPS from continuing operations $0.84 - $0.94

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $128.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

