BRIEF-Advanced Energy reports Q4 GAAP EPS $1.01 from continuing operations

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Advanced Energy Industries Inc

* Advanced Energy announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.06 from continuing operations

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.01 from continuing operations

* Q4 sales $135.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $131.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 revenues $141 million - $151 million

* Sees Q1 non-GAAP EPS from continuing operations $0.90 - $1.00

* Sees Q1 non-GAAP operating margins from continuing operations 29% - 31%

* Sees Q1 GAAP EPS from continuing operations $0.84 - $0.94

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $128.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S