7 months ago
BRIEF-Transcat Inc reports Q3 earnings per share $0.18
#Market News
January 30, 2017 / 9:48 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Transcat Inc reports Q3 earnings per share $0.18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Transcat Inc

* Transcat achieves 40% operating income growth on record revenue for fiscal 2017 third quarter

* Q3 earnings per share $0.18

* Q3 revenue $37.8 million

* Capital investments will position to meet goal of achieving $175 million to $200 million in revenue over next three to four years

* Transcat Inc - "capital investments will position us to meet our goal of achieving $175 million to $200 million in revenue over next three to four years" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

