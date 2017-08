Jan 30 (Reuters) - Crown Castle International Corp -

* Crown Castle announces pricing of senior notes offering

* Priced public offering of 4.000% senior notes due 2027 in an aggregate principal amount of $500 million

* Notes will have interest rate of 4% per annum and will be issued at a price equal to 99.578% of their face value to yield 4.051%