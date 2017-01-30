FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2017 / 9:28 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Reinsurance Group of America reports Q4 EPS $2.92

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Reinsurance Group Of America Inc -

* Reinsurance Group of America reports fourth-quarter results

* Q4 operating earnings per share $2.63

* Q4 earnings per share $2.92

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net premiums $2.49 billion versus $2.33 billion

* Board approved a new share repurchase authorization of $400 million, replacing previous authorization

* Reinsurance Group of America Inc- "Will deploy $300 to $400 million of excess capital, on average, annually" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

