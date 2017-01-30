BRIEF-Rayonier Advanced Materials Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc

* Rayonier advanced materials reports full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.18

* Q4 sales $231 million versus I/B/E/S view $206.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rayonier Advanced Materials - Expect 2017 cellulose specialties prices to decline 3 to 4 percent reflecting shift in cellulose specialties mix

* Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc- "Expect $25 to $30 million of cost improvements to partially offset declines in revenue" for 2017

* Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc - 2017 cellulose specialties sales volumes are expected to be relatively flat compared to 2016

* Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc- Expect forecasted net income of $41 to $48 million and EBITDA of $190 to $200 million for 2017

* Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc - Anticipate 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $60 million, including investment in Lignotech Florida Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: