Jan 30 (Reuters) - Kestrel Gold Inc

* KESTREL GOLD INC. ANNOUNCES RE-FILING OF ITS SEPTEMBER 30, 2015 MD&A AND CHANGE OF CFO

* SAYS KEVIN V. NEPHIN APPOINTED CFO

* STUART W. PETERSON HAS RESIGNED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CORPORATION