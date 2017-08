BRIEF-IDEX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS OF $0.75 PER SHARE

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Idex Corp

* IDEX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS; Q4 ORDERS UP 10 PERCENT WITH SALES UP 6 PERCENT

* SEES FY 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.87 TO $3.95 INCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.91 TO $0.93

* QTRLY SALES OF $530 MILLION WERE UP 6 PERCENT COMPARED WITH PRIOR YEAR PERIOD.

* SAYS DURING Q4 OF 2016, COMPANY RECORDED $3.7 MILLION OF RESTRUCTURING COSTS

* "REMAIN CAUTIOUS DUE TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY AND PROJECT 1 TO 2 PERCENT ORGANIC GROWTH IN 2017"

* SAYS RESTRUCTURING INITIATIVES ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE ANNUAL SAVINGS IN EXCESS OF $4 MILLION STARTING IN 2017

* RECOGNIZED A PRE-TAX PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE OF $3.6 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2016

* QTRLY EPS OF $0.75

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.96

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.93, REVENUE VIEW $547.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: