FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-O'Reilly Automotive provides update on negotiations between its unit and Teamsters Local 120
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 31, 2017 / 12:53 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-O'Reilly Automotive provides update on negotiations between its unit and Teamsters Local 120

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - O'Reilly Automotive Inc

* Announces update on negotiations between O'Reilly Auto Enterprises, Llc and Teamsters Local 120 regarding collective bargaining agreement for 22 union drivers at Brooklyn Park Distribution Center

* Actively engaged in renewing contract with 22 union drivers at Brooklyn Park Minnesota Distribution Center

* Says contingency plans are in place to ensure stores serviced by Brooklyn Park Distribution Center remain in-stock

* Says "there is no sure way to tell if we will be able to reach an agreement with Teamsters Local 120" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.