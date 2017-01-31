FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Headwaters Q1 earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 31, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Headwaters Q1 earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Headwaters Inc

* Headwaters Incorporated announces results for first quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.17 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $256 million versus I/B/E/S view $258.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Headwaters Inc says expect our sales from net new fly ash sources to exceed 500,000 tons in 2017

* Headwaters Inc says reaffirm 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $235 to $250 million

* Headwaters Inc says in 2017, we initially forecast between 200,000 and 300,000 tons of net fly ash sales from new supply contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.