Jan 31 (Reuters) - 3d Systems Corp :

* 3D Systems Corp - expects acquisition to be immediately accretive to its non-gaap earnings per share and cash generation

* 3D systems to transform digital dentistry with acquisition of dental materials pioneer NextDent

* 3D Systems Corp - Rik Jacobs, formerly CEO of NextDent & vertex dental, will join 3d systems