7 months ago
BRIEF-Danaher reports Q4 earnings per share $1.07
January 31, 2017 / 11:35 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Danaher reports Q4 earnings per share $1.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Danaher Corp :

* Danaher reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Sees q1 2017 earnings per share $0.64 to $0.67

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.13 to $3.23

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.05

* Q4 earnings per share $1.07

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.82 to $0.85

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $3.85 to $3.95

* Q4 revenue $4.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.53 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

