7 months ago
BRIEF-Lilly reports Q4 EPS $0.73
January 31, 2017 / 12:00 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Lilly reports Q4 EPS $0.73

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co

* Lilly reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.69 to $2.79

* Q4 earnings per share $0.73

* Q4 revenue $5.76 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.55 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $4.05 to $4.15

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $21.8 billion to $22.3 billion

* For Q4 of 2016, alimta generated worldwide revenue of $541.6 million, which decreased 14 percent compared with Q4 of 2015

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.10, revenue view $21.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly Cymbalta sales $181.8 million versus $223.6 million

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share 0.95

* Worldwide Jardiance revenue during Q4 of 2016 was $76.1 million

* In Q4 of 2016, company recognized asset impairment, restructuring and other special charges of $147.6 million

* Asset impairment, restructuring charges in quarter associated with costs related to acquisition of Novartis Animal Health Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

