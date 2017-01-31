FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Anixter International Q4 earnings per share $1.09
#Market News
January 31, 2017 / 12:05 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Anixter International Q4 earnings per share $1.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Anixter International Inc :

* Anixter International Inc reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.31

* Q4 sales $1.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.86 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share $1.09

* Anixter international inc - expect q1 2017 organic sales growth in 1 - 3% range and full year 2017 organic sales growth in 1 - 4% range

* "as we enter 2017, we expect positive momentum we experienced in q4 of 2016 to continue"

* Anixter- "based on our current sales trend... Expect continued solid growth in NSS and a return to full year growth in both our EES and UPS segments."

* Anixter International Inc - remain on track to deliver over $40 million in combined EBITDA synergies by 2018 from integration of acquired businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

