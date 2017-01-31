FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Stifel reports Q4 earnings per share $0.31
#Market News
January 31, 2017 / 12:02 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Stifel reports Q4 earnings per share $0.31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Stifel Financial Corp :

* Stifel reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.31

* Q4 revenue $661.4 million versus $581.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Stifel financial corp - we expect difference between GAAP and non-gaap results in 2017 will be materially less than our 2016 results

* Stifel financial corp says improved market environment is a solid backdrop for continued organic revenue growth in 2017

* Qtrly net interest income was $74.7 million, a 106.7% increase compared with q4 of 2015

* Stifel financial -q4 brokerage revenues, defined as commissions and principal transactions, were $289.7 million, a 1.7% decrease compared with q4 of 2015

* Stifel financial corp - at December 31, 2016, company's tier 1 leverage capital and tier 1 risk-based capital ratios were 10.2% and 20.3%, respectively

* Stifel financial corp says q4 asset management and service fee revenues were $149.5 million, a 15.6% increase compared with q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

