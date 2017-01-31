FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2017 / 12:15 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Nustar Energy L.P. Q4 loss per share $0.31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Nustar Energy LP :

* Nustar energy l.p. Reports earnings results for 4q 2016/covers quarterly distribution for 11th consecutive quarter and third consecutive year

* Q4 loss per share $0.31

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings from continuing operations were $82.6 million

* Nustar Energy LP- sale of Axeon's asphalt marketing business is expected to generate a $110 million cash payment to nustar in 2017

* Nustar Energy - sale of Axeon's asphalt marketing business is expected to eliminate $125 million in credit support for Axeon's asphalt marketing business

* Sale of Axeon's asphalt marketing business is expected to increase revenue from terminal leases by $2 million annually

* Nustar Energy - Axeon transaction will eliminate Nustar's obligation to provide up to $125 million in credit support for Axeon as per previous agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

